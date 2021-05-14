Chris Rock Addresses John Mulaney's Return to Comedy After Opening for Him

Watch : John Mulaney & Olivia Munn Are Dating: Reports

Chris Rock is sharing his thoughts on his comedian pals who have recently been in the news.

The 56-year-old Spiral: From the Book of Saw actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, May 13. During their chat, Jimmy Kimmel brought up the fact that Chris had recently been performing live comedy at clubs in New York City, including at the Comedy Cellar, the popular Greenwich Village venue.

"I did some spots when they opened up," the Grown Ups star confirmed. He then added he has been joining both Dave Chappelle and John Mulaney at recent events.

"I did a couple of things with Dave," Chris continued. "I was with Mulaney last night—I opened for him last night."

Jimmy asked how the show with John went, and the Saturday Night Live alum replied, "That went really good! It was really good."

The host pointed out that the show would "be a lot of fun to see," and was curious whether comedy fans have been packing into venues in the same way they would have before the coronavirus pandemic.