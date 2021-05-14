A Complete Lip-Locking History of the MTV Movie & TV Awards' Best Kiss Winners

Break out the breath mints because it's almost time to announce the winners of the MTV Movie & TV Awards Best Kiss category.
Several stars are nominated this year for their smooching scenes. Outer Banks' Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, for instance, are up for a golden popcorn statue, as are Killing Eve's Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh. Burning for more? Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor are also contenders along with Emily in Paris' Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo and Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Jaren Lewison.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair took home the trophy for legendary lip-lock during last year's MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special. The actresses first won the prize in 2000 for their kiss in Cruel Intentions.
To see who fans voted for this year, viewers can tune into the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards Sunday, May 16 starting at 9 p.m. EST.
And to look back at more Best Kiss winners, scroll on.