Why Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Reconsidering Surrogacy

Second-guessing surrogacy.
On tonight, May 13's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had an eye-opening conversation with a surrogacy therapist. While the meeting didn't go as expected for True Thompson's parents, it was a necessary step in the path to securing a surrogate.
"Before we can proceed with hiring a surrogate, Tristan and I have to be evaluated," she explained in a confessional. "So, today, we have a Zoom call with a surrogate therapist. He's going to ask some questions just to see if we completely understand what's involved when hiring a surrogate."
The call started off fine enough, with Khloe opening up that she was the one who suggested surrogacy after learning she'd be a high-risk carrier. "I have been instructed to go the surrogacy route," Khloe informed the therapist. "And Tristan, luckily, was onboard and felt comfortable. I think more so because he saw my sister go through it."
However, the duo's excitement certainly dwindled when the therapist posed a difficult scenario. "These questions you might find uncomfortable but they're important," the therapist said before asking "What are your beliefs about fetal reduction or termination of pregnancy due to multiple pregnancies? Say the embryo split and the surrogate was carrying twins suddenly."
Although Khloe and Tristan said they'd be fine if this occurred, the specialist highlighted they aren't the only ones to consider in this scenario. "What if your surrogate wasn't onboard with that?" he asked the pair.
"But, don't they have to kind of go with what our wishes are?" a surprised Khloe responded.
As the therapist explained, while it may be their baby, it's still the surrogate's body. He added, "So, she could terminate the pregnancy with any unplanned outcome."
This left Khloe and Tristan thoroughly stunned as they "didn't know" that. To the KUWTK camera, the Good American mogul admitted, "I'm definitely getting freaked out, I think, as the questions go by…I know it's her body my baby, but I really did not put two-and-two together that that means she has the control whether she would want to terminate the twin."
The lack of control of that particular outcome had Khloe feeling "very nervous," so much so that she was "second guessing a couple things."
Later on, Khloe confided in mom Kris Jenner about the candid conversation with the therapist. "It's just scary like hearing a lot of those things," Khloe expressed. "Kim just made this seem so seamless, and maybe for her it was. I think she's way less micro-mangey than I am."
In a confessional, Kris noted that this process appeared to be "overwhelming for Khloe." Furthermore, this information even surprised the famed momager.
After Kris asked about the next step, Khloe quipped, "Crying." The mother of one later on called the process "nerve-racking" and "confusing."
She added, "I'm starting to wonder if surrogacy is really gonna work for me and my family."
Thankfully, Khloe had a reassuring phone call with her surrogate broker. "She said you can't force someone what to do with their body," Khloe relayed back to Tristan. "But, she said…things are in writing on what my wishes are and you ask them that first and they agree to it with two witnesses."
While this was a positive update for Khloe, she was still stressed by the situation. "I can't think too far ahead because this is where I am for phase two," Khloe told Tristan later in the episode. "I do think this is the right choice for us, but I'm not gonna be rushed into it. I'm not gonna force it."
For all of this and more, including Khloe and Kim's hunt for the creator of Nori's Black Book, watch the recap video above.
