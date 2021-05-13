Watch : Sophie Turner Slams Paps for Photographing Daughter Without Consent

When it comes to her daughter, Sophie Turner is not going to sit by idly while paparazzi take their pictures.

The Game of Thrones actress protested when photos of her 10-month-old daughter Willa were published on Wednesday, May 12. She took to her Instagram to make it known that she does not condone the behavior.

As she explained in the video, "I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there."

She added that Willa "did not ask for this life," and therefore, her privacy should be respected as any other human being would expect.

Sophie is not alone in asking for a sense of normalcy when it comes to her child's life. Numerous celebrities have kindly asked for their kids to be left alone, but sometimes people can't get the idea through their minds. As a result, some Hollywood moms have taken the added measure of putting trolls on blast.