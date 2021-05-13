Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Is Seeking Treatment for "Psychological Issues" as He Avoids Domestic Violence Charges

Watch : Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Accuses Ex Jen Harley of Domestic Battery

Jersey Shore alum Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is getting professional help for "psychological issues that he has ignored for a long time," according to a statement from his attorneys obtained by E! News.

The medical treatment comes after he was arrested on April 22 in Los Angeles on suspicion of intimate partner violence with injury. At the time of his arrest, he was also on probation for another domestic violence case involving his ex, Jen Harley.

The LA City Attorney's office now tells E! News that it has filed a probation violation against Ortiz-Magro, 35, in lieu of filing a new case against the reality star. His probation hearing, regarding the alleged violation in April, is set for June 29 in Los Angeles.

Ortiz-Magro's lawyers, Scott Lemon and Leonard Levine, issued a statement on Thursday, May 13, about the DA's decision.

"We are very happy that after further investigation both the LA County District Attorney's office and the LA City Attorney's office determined that criminal charges were not warranted against Ronnie related to the incident that occurred in April," it read. "As we previously stated, there was a rush to judgment by the media."