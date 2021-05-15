16 Trendy and Unique Beauty Products Worth Every Single Penny

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Like fashion, beauty has the power to whisk you away from reality and offer some sense of solace. This is not an exaggeration, either.

Following the aftermath of the 2001 recession, the term "lipstick index" was coined by Leonard Lauder, the former chairman of Estée Lauder. Interestingly, lipstick sales began soaring during that time of hardship with the Lauder heir explaining, "Women facing an uncertain environment turn to beauty products as an affordable indulgence while they cut back on more expensive items."

While lipstick sales aren't necessarily skyrocketing these days due to mask mandates amid the coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean brands have slowed down with new beauty releases.

Luckily, E! News tested out a few makeup and skincare goodies that are not only delightfully innovative and interesting but practical for everyday wear! From a one-of-a-kind skincare device to magnetically enriched formula, read our review below!