Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Give Home Tour Featuring “Tree of Life” Tribute to Son Jack

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Apologizes to Courtney Stodden Over Past Behavior

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend shared the deeply personal way their late son Jack has a presence in their home.

On May 12, the official Instagram for Chrissy's food-centric company Cravings shared a video of the married couple at home in their new house in Beverly Hills. In addition to showing Chrissy and John whipping up food in the luxe kitchen—where Chrissy especially spends a great deal of time—the video showcased some other special spots around the property.

One such spot was what Chrissy called the "tree of life," which is in the center of the couple's home and features a custom gold plate around it with animals and other symbols of life.

"We dedicated this to baby Jack and it's really beautiful," John explained. "We were inspired by our friend Kelly Wearstler's house, she has a tree in the middle of it, and we thought it would be cool to have one here."

Chrissy previously shared why the tree was so special in an interview with People.