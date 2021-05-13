Duck Dynasty’s Korie Robertson Reflects on Watching Daughter Sadie Give Birth to Baby

Korie Robertson is one proud grandma, and in honor of her granddaughter's arrival, she wrote a message about as sweet as honey.
The Duck Dynasty star took to Instagram on May 12 to gush over her daughter Sadie Robertson Huff giving birth her to her baby girl, Honey James Huff.
"The experience of watching your daughter give birth to her daughter…well, there are no words," she captioned the post. "Honey James Huff, you are a little miracle! We love you dearly and can't get enough of every single detail of you. Your mom is absolutely, utterly amazing and your dad is simply the best coach and encourager ever! There is nothing those two won't do for you!"
Korie, who is a mom of six including Sadie, noted that her granddaughter has plenty of family members that are ecstatic about her arrival. "You have a whole bunch of us that couldn't be more excited that you're here, and are going to be loving you and rooting you on your entire life," she continued. "We can't wait to see what God has planned for you! Welcome to the fam, Honey. I love you!!"
Proud new mom Sadie also took to social media to share the news of her bundle of joy arriving. "We saw a million little miracles yesterday," she wrote in the heartwarming post. "The best one being right here…Honey."
Honey—who according to her mom weighed 9 pounds and 5 ounces at birth—had her own debuting post on her mom's Instagram, and the photo is absolutely adorable.
In late April, the 23-year-old shared the meet-cute story behind the decision that her and husband Christian Huff made to pick such a special name for their first child.
"On our first date we went to do pottery together and on my cup i simply wrote 'honey' because i called him the boy with the honey words," she recalled in an Instagram post. "Fast forward 2 and a half years later and we have a daughter on the way who we so proudly get to name after one of the loveliest words. Not to mention this word reminds me of my great grandma who calls everyone she loves honey."
Luckily for Honey, it seems like she already has quite the hive.