The Roy Family Returns: Here's Everything We Know About Succession Season 3

Thankfully L to the OG is back for a season three.

After a shocking season two cliffhanger, Succession is slated to return in late 2021. While it's unclear whether Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) will triumph over his father Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) empire, HBO promised the family drama will only heighten in coming episodes. "Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy begins Season 3 in a perilous position," an official statement reads. "Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war."

Nicholas Braun who plays beloved Cousin Greg offered the biggest teaser by revealing he is now an employee at Waystar Rayco. "That's all I can say about that!" Braun captioned an Instagram photo of himself in a tailored suit.

After COVID-19 production delays, the series began filming in November 2020, and we just can't wait to see what's next for the Roy family.