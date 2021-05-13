Ellen DeGeneresJLo & BenKARDASHIANSShop E!VideosPhotos

Mae Whitman Asks Fans for Help Amid Good Girls' Uncertain Fate

See how Mae Whitman is rallying fans in an effort to renew Good Girls for a fifth season.

May 13, 2021
Calling all Good Girls fans: Mae Whitman needs some accomplices... 

On Wednesday, May 12, the actress took to Instagram to plea with viewers to help get the NBC crime dramedy renewed. While Good Girls hasn't been canceled yet at NBC, its fate remains uncertain, which inspired Mae's call to action.

"Hello! We would like very much to not get cancelled and apparently we are 'on the bubble' meaning they're considering not bringing us back," she wrote on her Instagram story. "To me, I'm like, huh? So, maybe, if you're also like huh, you could let @nbc and @netflix know how much you love us. Thank you Good Girls army. I love u."

She continued her plea by asking fans to use #RenewGoodGirls in attempt to protect the show from cancelation. "We want to come back," the Parenthood alum noted alongside a photo of herself and co-star Christina Hendricks.

Mae later shared a photo of herself and co-star Retta while highlighting how they'd like a fifth season. She also took to Twitter to share a petition advocating for a new season, writing, "Hey guys I don't know if anyone will even care but at least we are trying amirite let's show @nbc and @netflix how much we do not want to get cancelled and how much we want to #RenewGoodGirls"

Good Girls airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

