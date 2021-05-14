Mercedes "MJ" Javid Shares Update on Son Shams' Latest Milestones and Thoughts on Baby No. 2

Watch : "Shahs of Sunset" Star Reza Farahan on Mending MJ Javid Friendship

Merecedes "MJ" Javid is one proud mom.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the Shahs of Sunset star gushed about son Shams' latest milestones—and fashion sense. The stylish toddler rang in his second birthday with a Mets-themed bash on April 19, and Javid is most proud of Shams' classic Shah style.

"He's starting to dress himself, pick out his clothes. He's starting to talk. He's very headstrong," Javid explained ahead of Sunday's season nine premiere. So headstrong, in fact, that Javid finds herself having to reason with the toddler.

"Let's say he picks up something that's not a toy, you have to explain it to him so that he understands. It's not like, 'Oh no, I'm just going to remove that from you,' he'll cry and have a meltdown. So if you reason with him, then he understands and that as a mother is amazing to see," Javid detailed. "He's two but he gets it, just explain it."