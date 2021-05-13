2021 CMT Music Awards Nominations: See the Full List

Country music fans: Dust off those boots and warm up your singing-along vocals. The nominations for the 2021 CMT Music Awards are finally here.
Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert lead the pack with four nods each, and Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton follow closely behind with three nominations apiece.
Guyton is one of 13 first-time CMT Music Awards nominees along with Dylan Scott, Hailey Whitters, HARDY, Lainey Wilson, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Niko Moon, Noah Cyrus, Parmalee, Ryan Hurd, Tyler Hubbard and Willie Jones.
Brown is returning as host for the second year in a row and will be joined by Ballerini, who is performing the CMT Music Awards emcee duties for the first time.
The winners are voted on by the fans and will be revealed during the airing of the ceremony on Wednesday, June 9 starting at 8 p.m. ET on CMT. The event will also simulcast on MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land.
To see who's up for a trophy this year, scroll on.
Video of the Year
Carrie Underwood with John Legend, "Hallelujah"
Dierks Bentley, "Gone"
Elle King and Miranda Lambert, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)"
Ingrid Andress, "Lady Like"
Kane Brown, "Worldwide Beautiful"
Keith Urban with P!nk, "One Too Many"
Kelsea Ballerini, "hole in the bottle"
Kenny Chesney, "Knowing You"
Maren Morris, "Better Than We Found It"
Mickey Guyton, "Heaven Down Here"
Miranda Lambert, "Settling Down"
Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris, "Chasing After You"
Sam Hunt, "Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90's"
Willie Jones, "American Dream"
Female Video of the Year
Carly Pearce, "Next Girl"
Gabby Barrett, "The Good Ones"
Kelsea Ballerini, "hole in the bottle"
Maren Morris, "To Hell & Back"
Mickey Guyton, "Heaven Down Here"
Miranda Lambert, "Settling Down"
Male Video of the Year
Chris Stapleton, "Starting Over"
Darius Rucker, "Beers and Sunshine"
Kane Brown, "Worship You"
Luke Bryan, "Down To One"
Luke Combs, "Lovin' On You"
Thomas Rhett, "What's Your Country Song"
Duo/Group Video of the Year
Brothers Osborne, "All Night"
Lady A, "Like A Lady"
Little Big Town, "Wine, Beer, Whiskey"
Old Dominion, "Never Be Sorry"
Parmalee and Blanco Brown, "Just The Way"
Runaway June, "We Were Rich"
Breakthrough Video of the Year
Dylan Scott, "Nobody"
Hailey Whitters feat. Little Big Town, "Fillin' My Cup"
HARDY, "Give Heaven Some Hell"
Lainey Wilson, "Things a Man Oughta Know"
Mickey Guyton, "Black Like Me"
Niko Moon, "GOOD TIME (Ride Along Video)"
Collaborative Video of the Year
Carrie Underwood with John Legend, "Hallelujah"
Chris Young and Kane Brown, "Famous Friends"
Elle King and Miranda Lambert, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)"
Keith Urban with P!nk, "One Too Many"
Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris, "Chasing After You"
Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard, "Undivided"
CMT Performance of the Year
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs, "1, 2 Many"
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Dan + Shay, "I Should Probably Go To Bed"
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus, "This Is Us"
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey, "The Other Girl"
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Little Big Town, "Wine, Beer, Whiskey"
From CMT Crossroads - Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price, "Twinkle Twinkle"