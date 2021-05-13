How Granger Smith and Pregnant Wife Amber Are Honoring Late Son River With Baby's Name

Granger Smith and his pregnant wife Amber Smith are revealing the name of their baby boy.

The couple, who are expecting a little one in three months, shared the moniker in a YouTube video on May 11. As a tribute to their late son River Kelly Smith, who died in a tragic drowning accident at the age of 3 in 2019, Granger and Amber have decided to name their baby Maverick Beckham Smith.

In terms of the first name, Amber explained it was important to her to have it include the letters R, I and V in honor of Riv.

"We went back and forth with, 'Should we do middle name Kelly or middle name River or any of that?'" she said. "I wanted Riv to be a part of it, of his first name. I wanted this baby to have his own identity. And I didn't want him to be so tied to River, but I did want him to have a little piece of his brother in his name."