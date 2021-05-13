Hilary Duff Just Learned What "Cheugy" Means and Is Now Worried This Is About Her

Watch : Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Welcome Their Second Baby

Hilary Duff just learned a new word, and let's just say it's not sitting well.

The 33-year-old Lizzie McGuire alum took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 12 to share footage of herself holding newborn daughter Mae, who she and husband Matthew Koma welcomed in March. In the video, Hilary expressed her concern after learning the definition of the trendy new slang term "cheugy" and fearing it just might describe the star herself.

"Listen, guys, I've been stressing for days about this," the mom of three said playfully. "Ever since I heard the word? Fear overcoming my mind. Like, am I cheugy? Are you cheugy? Do you know if you're cheugy?"

She wasn't done compiling questions and continued, "Is someone who's cheugy aware of it? Is it a big deal to be cheugy? What the f--k is going on?"

On the screen for one of the posts, she wrote the message, "Are. You. Cheugy???!!!" With a follow-up post, she wrote confidently, "Can't be chuegs k."