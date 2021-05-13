Why Ellen DeGeneres Says It’s “The Right Time” to End Her Talk Show

Watch : Ellen DeGeneres Will End Talk Show After 19 Seasons

Ellen DeGeneres revealed how she feels about moving on from her long-running talk show.

The comedian, 63, spoke on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which will air on Thursday, May 13, about why she decided to conclude her series with season 19 in spring 2022.

"The past 18 years, you have to know, has changed my life. You all have changed my life. And I am forever grateful to all of you for watching, for laughing, for dancing, sometimes crying," she said while tearing up on air. "This show has been the greatest experience of my life, and I owe it all to you. So thank you, thank you, thank you."

Ellen explained that she has "thought a lot about this decision" and discussed it with her wife, Portia de Rossi.

"I sat with it for a while. I mediated on it," she said. "Two years ago, I signed a deal for three more years, and I always knew in my heart that season 19 would be my last."