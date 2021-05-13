Why Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Are "Barely Speaking" Amid Her Romance With Travis Barker

Watch : Travis Barker's NSFW Shout-Out to Kourtney Kardashian

Things are "tense" between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick amidst the Poosh founder's new romance with Travis Barker, a source close to the former couple tells E! News.

"Scott and Kourtney have a tense relationship right now primarily because he's been focusing on his new life in Miami and because of Kourtney getting serious with Travis," the insider explains. "They are barely speaking. It's hard for him to see Kourtney in love with someone else."

Kourtney began a relationship with her longtime friend and Calabasas neighbor Travis earlier this year. Since going public with their romance, the two have packed on the PDA on social media and recently took a vacation together for Kourtney's birthday during which they shared plenty of cute couple moments. Scott, meanwhile, has been spotted out with model Amelia Hamlin following his breakup with longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie last year.

While the source says Kourtney and Scott "aren't fighting by any means," their relationship "has changed and they haven't spent much time together as a family recently." Scott is the father of Kourtney's three children Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.