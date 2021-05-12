Josh Duhamel Reveals the Surprising Way Being Married to Fergie Prepared Him to Work With Jennifer Lopez

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Montana Vacation Photos

If there's one thing Josh Duhamel wants people to "Get Right," it's that he and Jennifer Lopez go way back.

On Tuesday, May 12, the 48-year-old actor discussed what it was like to work with J.Lo on their upcoming rom-com Shotgun Wedding. During an interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, the Jupiter's Legacy star was asked if it was "intimidating" to star alongside the actress.

Spoiler alert: His former marriage to Fergie actually helped him prepare to work with Jennifer.

"I've known her for years," Josh shared. "Back when I was married to Fergie, we were in Miami...I don't remember why, but we were there and we all hung out. I'd see her at certain events. So, I've known her. I was comfortable with her."

However, the Safe Haven star confessed that had he not already known the JLo Beauty founder prior to filming, he most likely would've felt intimated to work with her.