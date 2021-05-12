The First Trailer for Amazon Prime Video's Panic Will Get Your Heart Racing

"Uncover the secrets, face your fears and don't panic."
That's the warning issued in the recently released trailer for Amazon Prime Video's new teen drama, titled Panic. The upcoming series, which is based off Lauren Oliver's 2014 novel of the same name, follows graduating senior Heather (Olivia Welch) who is willing to risk it all in order to escape her small town.
Amazon Prime Video's description teases, "It takes place in a small Texas town, where every summer the graduating seniors compete in a series of challenges, winner takes all, which they believe is their one and only chance to escape their circumstances and make their lives better. But this year, the rules have changed—the pot of money is larger than ever and the game has become even more dangerous. The players will come face to face with their deepest, darkest fears and be forced to decide how much they are willing to risk in order to win."
As the new trailer below shows, this isn't your everyday game of truth or dare. The competitors face everything from a dangerous walk across an unstable plank to a tiger loose in a field. In fact, per the local sheriff, the post-grad antics previously "put two of our kids in the ground."
To make matters worse, Panic's leading lady begins to wonder if the game is fixed. But, by who?
We guess we'll have to tune in to see if Heather has what it takes to overcome the odds stacked against her. And, after watching Heather fearlessly jump off a cliff, we are betting on her.
In addition to Welch, Panic stars Mike Faist, Jessica Sula, Ray Nicholson, Enrique Murciano, Camron Jones and Jordan Elsass.
Catch the Panic-inducing trailer for yourself above.
Panic will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video May 28.