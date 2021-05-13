Why Kourtney and Kim Kardashian Are Worried About Scott Disick in Heartbreaking KUWTK Preview

Scott Disick is not a fan of change.
In this sneak peek at tonight's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott's ex Kourtney Kardashian worries about how he will handle the series ending. The family behind the hit E! reality franchise announced in September 2020 the show would conclude after season 20.
Kim Kardashian speculates that Scott might feel alone after KUWTK. "I feel like he feels like maybe as a family we're going to be gone if we're not scheduled to all meet up," she explains.
Yet Kourtney believes it's just Scott's personality that makes him hesitant. "I think it's just change. Some people have a really hard time with change," she counters. Of course ending KUWTK was not an easy decision for anyone.
Kim points out that it's understandable if that's the case: most of Scott's big life changes have been hard. "Maybe he's scared in this way that he feels like, 'Well what if I have nothing to do and I get so restless and that was giving me a purpose and giving me something to do? What if I start drinking? Or what if I start this, or what if I start that?'" Kim empathizes. "You know, like, I can only imagine."
Kourtney trusts this is a time to especially come together to support Scott.
"I know that we are Scott's only family and that he feels insecure about not being able to spend time with the whole family now that the show's ending," she says in a confessional, adding that maybe Scott is feeling "nostalgic" and sad about wrapping production. "I think he wants to make sure that we're all going to see each other when we're not filming and I want to make sure that he knows we will always be in each others' lives."
In last week's episode, Scott admitted that he was "very sad" the show is ending. "My biggest fear is that we will float apart and not see each other nearly as much because if we don't work together every day, we're surely not going to see each other every day," Scott told Kourtney.
Hopefully Kim and Kourtney can help Scott move forward. Watch the emotional clip above to find out why Kourtney thinks Scott needs to discover "positive ways to spend his time" outside of the reality TV cameras.