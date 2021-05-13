Ellen DeGeneresJLo & BenKARDASHIANSShop E!VideosPhotos
Meet the Cast of Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam Season 3

Your favorites are back! See which couples from Married at First Sight are continuing to document their lives for the small screen on Lifetime's hit reality show.

Summer just got better thanks to these familiar faces.

E! News can exclusively reveal that Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam is returning for a third season this June. And yes, your favorite success stories from Lifetime's reality show are ready to share their lives for the cameras once again.

From season one cast members Jamie and Doug to season nine fan-favorites Deonna and Greg, many couples are giving viewers an intimate look at life after the Married at First Sight experiment came to an end. Plus, Married at First Sight's most recent matches Virginia and Erik as well as Briana and Vincent will be joining Couples' Cam.

One happy couple you won't see this season? Clara and Ryan. But don't freak out and assume there is trouble in paradise. The newlyweds shared a glimpse into their reality today. 

"Married life has been great," the couple exclusively told E! News. "We've enjoyed the quiet time to ourselves since the cameras have left. You take so many little things for granted like your first TV show binge (Game of Thrones), your first dinner date (without cameras), your first vacation (we don't talk about Vegas). We can confidently say that we prefer to spend our nights with each other without half a dozen onlookers."

Ultimately, the pair is grateful they found each other through a unique experience that only a select few can truly understand.

"This experience created a bond that I don't think you could ever replicate," Clara and Ryan shared. "No matter how difficult of an experience, we ultimately are incredibly thankful to have found each other."

So who is joining Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam once new episodes kick off June 2? We're so glad you asked! Prepare for raw and unfiltered self-shot footage from these fan-favorites below.

Instagram
Jamie & Doug

Season 1: New York

Instagram
Ashley & Anthony

Season 5: Chicago

Kinetic Content
Jephte & Shawniece

Season 6: Boston

Instagram
Bobby & Danielle

Season 7: Dallas

Instagram
Stephanie & AJ

Season 8: Philadelphia

Instagram
Kristine & Keith

Season 8: Philadelphia

Instagram
Jamie & Beth

Season 9: North Carolina

Kinetic Content
Deonna & Greg

Season 9: North Carolina

Instagram
Austin & Jessica

Season 10: Washington D.C.

Instagram @mckenzie_bigliazzi/Kinetic Content
Miles & Karen

Season 11: New Orleans

Juston Jacques Photography LLC/Kinetic Content
Woody & Amani

Season 11: New Orleans

Instagram
Virginia & Erik

Season 12: Atlanta

Kinetic Content
Briana & Vincent

Season 12: Atlanta

Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam (produced by Kinetic Content) returns with new episodes June 2 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. And watch the Married at First Sight season 12 reunion special Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

