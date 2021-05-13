Married at First Sight's Paige and Chris Turn Decision Day Upside Down

Well that was a first for Married at First Sight.
During the Wednesday, May 12 episode finale of Lifetime's hit reality show, five couples had to answer the all-important question: Would you like to stay married or would you like to get a divorce?
While this season's Decision Day brought many happy endings—we see you Vincent and Briana and your delicious cheesecake proposal—others kept the drama going until the very end.
When it was time for Paige and Chris to reunite, the experts including Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles expected the pair to confirm their divorce and go their separate ways. After all, when Chris learned he was expecting a child with his ex, the couple decided to split.
Ultimately, he had one more thing to get off his chest. "You were the best thing I never cherished and you embodied everything I ever wanted in a wife and I allowed external circumstances to affect that and I want to say that from the bottom of my heart, I'm legitimately sorry for ruining this," the entrepreneur shared with Paige. "You were what I needed in a wife and I didn't appreciate that."
After confirming his ex had a miscarriage, Chris walked off the set in tears as Paige followed him. "I'm starting to second guess my decision of getting a divorce because this is the first time Chris has ever affirmed me like this and not just as a woman, but as a wife. I felt it," Paige shared. "I feel that this is the main reason why our marriage didn't work out. Now that it's taken away, it's like, oh wow."
Once tensions calmed down, the couple returned to their meeting with the experts and Chris explained that he couldn't make a decision on their future. Could we finally have an undecided Decision Day? Not so fast!
"I'm not OK with this," Dr. Viviana explained. "'I'm being very honest with you. I feel like you're doing this to play with her and now to play with us. She deserves a lot more."
After Paige walked off yet again, she revealed it was time to end the marriage for good. And yes, she had the support of the cast who didn't always have a positive experience with her husband.
"I am happy that she chose herself," Clara shared. "I would have been sad for her if she stayed."
So where do the rest of the couples stand after Decision Day? Keep scrolling for a Married at First Sight status check.
Married at First Sight, produced by Kinetic Content, airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.