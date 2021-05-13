Deals for Real: Treat Your Tresses With Exclusive Hair Care Savings From T3, Bread, Prose & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Once again, Lilliana Vazquez came through with some major discounts exclusively for E! shoppers. This around time, she is all about the haircare products. She secured amazing savings on a curling iron and flat iron from the iconic brand T3 in addition to other great deals from Ceremonia, Prose, BREAD Haircare, Color&Co, and Colleen Rothschild. Keep on scrolling to learn more about these discounts on hair care products and tools. Your tresses will thank you. And so will your wallet.
Ceremonia The Scalp Power-Duo
Ceremonia is a clean haircare brand rooted in Latinx heritage. The Scalp Power-Duo is a bundle that includes the Aceite de Moska miracle oil and the crown-favorite Scalp Masajeador. The oil promotes healthy hair, nourishes and magnifies shine, while smoothing down cuticles to combat frizz. The Scalp Masajeador invigorates blood flow to the scalp to help promote healthy hair, exfoliates the scalp by lifting sebum and product buildup that accumulates between washes. It also helps distribute natural oils to boost hair's luster and helps to control flakiness. Use the promo code DAILYPOP20 at checkout to save 20% sitewide for a week.
Prose Shampoo + Conditioner + Pre-Shampoo Hair Mask
If you want a customized beauty experience, Prose is your answer. Every Prose hair product is made-to-order with a formula that's specific to your personal needs. Before shopping, complete the company's consultation to find out exactly what will work for your hair based on your hair goals, workout habits, diet, stress levels, local pollution levels, and other factors. All of the products are paraben-free, cruelty-free, GMO-free, sulfate-free, and phthalate-free. You can customize your products to be fragrance-free if that's your personal preference.
The Core Trio of products includes Prose's Custom Pre-Shampoo Mask, Custom Shampoo, and Custom Conditioner. You have a month to use the link Prose.com/dailypop to get $10 off your first order and an additional 15% off when you subscribe.
BREAD Haircare Kit 1-Wash
For 48 hours you can receive 20% off sitewide on BREAD Haircare products. Just make sure you use the promo code DAILYPOP20 at checkout. The Black-Owned Haircare Brand is all about simplifying textured hair routines. BREAD wants young women with textured hair to feel like they're part of mainstream haircare conversations.
This kit is an $88 value, but you can get it for just $46 with Lilliana's exclusive promo code. It includes a milky cleanser hair wash, a deep creamy conditioner, hair oil, and a vegan satin scrunchie.
Colleen Rothschild Quench & Shine Restorative Mask
The Colleen Rothschild Beauty Quench & Shine Restorative Mask provides hydration and nourishment to hair. It also improves hair elasticity and strength while also reducing unwanted frizz, resulting in supremely soft, irresistibly touchable hair. The detangling mask is safe for color-treated hair and you can use it daily as a conditioner or keep it on longer for an intensive weekly treatment.
You can save 25% sitewide until May 20 when you use the promo code POP25 at checkout.
Color&Co Color Gloss Conditioner
Color&Co is a transformative personalized hair color brand by L'Oréal that delivers an exceptional and affordable at-home color experience directly to your door. The Color Gloss Conditioner is the brand's latest creation offering semi-permanent/temporary color ranging in six shades. The glosses act as a weekly treatment that eliminates brassy tones and maintains vibrancy. You'll see results with the glosses in under 10 minutes. They're also a commitment-free way to experiment with different colors.
Save $5 when you use the promo code dailypop5 at checkout. The coupon expires in 1 month.
T3 Lucea ID Flat Iron and Curl ID Curling Iron
Attention: You only have 24 hours to save 20% on the T3 Lucea ID and Curl ID tools. Just make sure you use the promo code T3POP20. Equipped with a unique T3 StyeEdge Design, the Lucea ID flat iron seamlessly creates bouncy curls, silky waves or sleek straight locks. The Curl ID's CeraGloss Ceramic Barrel glides smoothly through the hair to lock in shine and create beautiful, long-lasting curls and waves. T3 Heat ID Tools use advanced technology to simplify your styling experience, eliminate guesswork, and minimize damage.
Both the Lucea ID Flat Iron and Curl ID Curling Iron are equipped with a smart touch interface and Heat ID technology, which intelligently adjusts heat to your unique hair profile. Profile inputs include hair length, texture, and color + chemical treatments.
