Why Game of Thrones Fans Think an Outlander Star Has Been Cast in the Prequel

Fans feel confident that a beloved Outlander star will appear in the highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series, titled House of the Dragon.

From the Highlands to Westeros.

The Game of Thrones prequel series, titled House of the Dragon, may've just welcomed a beloved Outlander star to its cast. Earlier this week, Reddit users circulated a photo where Graham McTavish, who is best known for playing Dougal Mackenzie in the Starz historical drama, appeared to be on the set of House of the Dragon.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Graham posted an Instagram photo from Cornwall, where production for the prequel series has recently been located. Alongside a beautiful picture of a beach, the 60-year-old actor wrote, "The delights of Cornwall. It's been a while since I last came down to the south west of England but it is definitely worth it. Beautiful!! #cornwall #springtime @lovecornwalluk."

While it's unclear which character Graham may be playing, that hasn't stopped fans from speculating. As of right now, many assume Graham will play Harrold Westerling, who is the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard under the Targaryens.

25 Fascinating Facts About Outlander

Fans on Reddit have also suggested Lyonel Strong, Cregan Stark, Borros Baratheon and more. But again, these are only guesses.

STARZ

As E! News readers well know, back in April, HBO confirmed that House of the Dragon, which was co-created by Game of Thrones architect George R.R. Martin, was "officially in production." The highly anticipated prequel, which takes place 300 years before the popular GOT series, dives into the world of Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) forefathers.

The confirmed cast list includes Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Paddy Considine. And, earlier in May, HBO released first-look images of the cast in their Westeros wardrobe.

Be sure to check out the images below.

Helen Sloan/HBO
House of the Dragon Is Announced

In May 2019, HBO's hit fantasy series Game of Thrones ended its eight-season run. That fall, the network announced it was developing a prequelHouse of the Dragon, focusing on Emilia Clarke's character Daenerys Targaryen's ancestors. HBO ordered 10 episodes of the new show, and production began in April 2021.

HBO
Concept Art

Concept art for House of the Dragon was released in December 2020.

HBO
More Concept Art

The dragons in House of the Dragon are just as majestic as the ones in Game of Thrones.

Ollie Upton/HBO
Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith)

The eldest child of King Viserys appears with her uncle and the monarch's younger brother.

Rhaenyra is of pure Valyrian blood and is a dragonrider. HBO states, "Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything…but she was not born a man."

As the younger brother to King Viserys, the fifth Targaryen king to occupy the Iron Throne, Daemon is heir to the throne. "A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon," HBO states. "But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…"

Ollie Upton/HBO
Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint)

...aka the Sea Snake. HBO describes his character as "the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros," saying that he "built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world."

Ollie Upton/HBO
Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans)

Alicent Hightower appears with her father, Ser Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King.

Alicent is described as "the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms." She was raised in the Red Keep and "possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen."

According to HBO, Otto "loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king's brother," Prince Daemon Targaryen, played by Matt Smith, "and his position as heir to the throne."

The official logo for House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon will debut on HBO and stream on HBO Max in 2022.

