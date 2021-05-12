Ellen DeGeneres to End Talk Show After 19 Seasons

Watch : Ellen DeGeneres Considers Ending Her Daytime Talk Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is coming to an end after 18 years on the air.

On May 12, hostess Ellen DeGeneres confirmed the syndicated talk show will end after its 19th season. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, DeGeneres shared, "When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore."

"I was going to stop after season 16. That was going to be my last season and they wanted to sign for four more years and I said I'd sign for maybe for one," she told the outlet. "They were saying there was no way to sign for one. 'We can't do that with the affiliates and the stations need more of a commitment.' So, we [settled] on three more years and I knew that would be my last. That's been the plan all along. And everybody kept saying, even when I signed, 'You know, that's going to be 19, don't you want to just go to 20? It's a good number.' So is 19."

DeGeneres previously revealed that she was contemplating leaving the show in a 2018 interview with The New York Times. At the time, she explained that her brother, Vance DeGeneres, opposed the idea, while her wife, Portia de Rossi, was in favor of the move.