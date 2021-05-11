Jennifer Garner Is Focused on Her Kids' "Happiness" as Ben Affleck Spends Time With Jennifer Lopez

One thing is clear: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romantic getaway has people "On the Floor."
The duo, who were previously engaged in the early 2000s, turned heads and dropped jaws after they were spotted spending some alone time in Montana last week.
Sources told E! News the friendly exes enjoyed a weeklong vacation at the Yellowstone Club, where it was "just the two of them." The Hustlers actress and Oscar winner traveled to the state following their appearances at the VAX LIVE concert special in Los Angeles on May 2.
Naturally, their getaway spread like wildfire and sent fans into a frenzy.
However, a source tells E! News there's one person who "doesn't want to be a part of the circus or media attention in any way." Ben Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.
The former couple, who finalized their divorced in 2018, share three kids together—Violet, 15, Serafina, 12, and Samuel, 9.
"She's trying to live her life and raise her kids and the last thing she wants to be doing is be dealing with Ben's love life," the insider explains of the Yes Day actress. "Her focus is always on the kids' happiness and Ben being a good father."
It was just Sunday, May 9, that Ben paid tribute to his ex-wife with a sweet Mother's Day shout-out.
"So happy to share these kids with you," the Justice League actor captioned his post. "Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do. Happy Mother's Day. Love, their Dad."
The Daredevil actress might be staying out of her ex-husband's personal life, but a source close to J.Lo previously told E! News it hasn't been as easy for Alex Rodriguez. As fans know, it's been about a month since the retired MLB player and "Dinero" singer officially ended their four-year relationship and called off their engagement.
Per the insider, "A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on. He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect."
"He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him," the source shared. "She's not interested in rekindling anything with A-Rod and is done."
Another insider close to the J.Lo Beauty founder explained that she "wants to give it a shot with Ben."
"They never really had closure and she has always wondered what could have been. The timing was never right and they were in different places until now," the insider described, adding, "She finally has had the opportunity to spend time with him and see where this could lead...She wants to keep seeing him and is very happy."
Even before the duo briefly reunited in late April and jetted off to Montana, their off-the-charts chemistry was clear in an April interview with InStyle with Jennifer, where celebs like BFF Leah Remini, ex-husband Marc Anthony and even Michelle Obama also chimed in on the megastar.
When asked about that famous "J.Lo glow" the Batman V Superman actor quipped, "Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I'm in my 40s… at best?" with J.Lo responding, "Ben is funny! He still looks pretty good, too."
Jokes aside, Ben complimented the Bronx native for her extraordinary ambition and ever-evolving career.
"I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out," he gushed. "The seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts."
"She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I've come across in this business," he continued. "She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I'm so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves."