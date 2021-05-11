Party's Here: Snooki Is Returning to Jersey Shore Family Vacation Following 2019 Exit

Here's a reason to fist pump.

On Tuesday, May 11, MTV confirmed that Jersey Shore Family Vacation will be returning with new episodes in June. And, in those new episodes, a pickle-loving fan favorite is set to return. We're, of course, talking about Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.

In a recent announcement, the network revealed that "everyone's favorite roommates"—including Pauly D, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick—are taking "their iconic family vacation 'Shore' bubble to The Poconos for the first time ever."

"Between engagements, birthdays and gender reveals, there's plenty to celebrate on this trip," the description read. "From Vinny getting pro-wrestling-body-slammed by Jenni's boyfriend and a new definition of 'Italian Ice' to the first, and maybe last, Jersey Shore Family Vacation Talent Show, this season features some of the most unexpected moments yet. But the biggest Jerzday surprise comes when Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi returns to shake things up."