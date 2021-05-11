Travis Barker Adorably Cheers on Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign With Sweet IG Comment

Surf's up for summer!
Kourtney Kardashian shared an adorable snapshot of six-year-old son Reign Disick practicing his wave-riding skills on the sand—and her boyfriend Travis Barker sweetly cheered on Reign via Instagram.
"Monday morning surfing and dolphins," Kourtney captioned on Instagram on May 10. Reign is wearing a wetsuit and shows off a stellar stance in the pic, with a second photo showing him pointing off into the distance. Kourtney also added a video of waves crashing and a photo of a perfectly symmetrical shell that has been opened.
Their oceanfront paradise also caught the attention of Kourtney's Blink-182 drummer beau. "Go Reign," Travis commented, with Kourtney replying with a "hang-ten" emoji.
Travis' note comes just two days after he honored Kourtney with lavish bouquets for Mother's Day.
Kourtney is mom to Reign, Mason and Penelope with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, and she's also been spending time with Travis' two kids Landon and Alabama.
According to an E! News source, Kourtney is not holding back in falling for longtime friend Travis. Kourtney has even been posting steamy pics with her rocker boyfriend since going Instagram official in December 2020.
Seems like Travis is also pals with Reign! Could a joint surf lesson be on the docket for later this summer?
In the meantime, check out Reign's other sweet childhood photos over the years below.