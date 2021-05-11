Vivica A. FoxKaty PerryJosh DuggarKARDASHIANSShop E!VideosPhotos

Demi Lovato to Hunt Aliens in New Peacock Docu-Series

The Grammy nominated star shares her passion for UFO sightings in a Peacock docu-series opposite her BFF Matthew and sister Dallas. Get all the wacky details.

Demi Lovato has "Danced With the Devil," and now she's ready to hang with aliens (yes, really!).

The Grammy nominated singer is slated to executive producer and star in the new Peacock docu-series Unidentified With Demi Lovato centered on finding out the truth about UFOs. The unscripted series "follows Demi and her skeptical best friend Matthew and her sister Dallas as they attempt to uncover the truth about the UFO phenomena," according to a May 11 press release from NBCU's streaming service. Music manager and film producer Scooter Braun is also executive producing. 

From consulting with extraterrestrial experts to interviewing eyewitnesses, it sounds like Area 51 through the eyes of a pop star. And yes, the series promises to "uncover secret government reports and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots."

As the official Peacock statement promises, Lovato "is a true believer" who embarks on a "courageous adventure" to convince her close friends (and viewers) "that not only are there intelligent beings beyond Earth but that they are already here!"

Fans can look forward to interviews with scientists and presumed "alien abductees" while Lovato conducts experiences to "make peace with the aliens and ultimately save ourselves." 

Unidentified With Demi Lovato is produced by GoodStory Entertainment in association with SB Projects.

This is Lovato's second documentary project in 2021. Her YouTube film Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil premiered on March 23 and discussed her near-fatal drug overdoseheroin addiction and surviving sexual assault.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

