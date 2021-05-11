Goldie Hawn Recalls Battling Depression at Height of Her Career

Watch : Goldie Hawn Talks Dream Charity MindUp for Kids

During an appearance on the May 11th episode of Good Morning Britain, actress Goldie Hawn opened up about battling depression in her early 20s.



"When I was young, [I felt] I became depressed," she shared. "I was 21 and I was rising to success. I know it sounds terrible, but it's a very, very difficult thing—I didn't necessarily want that. Now in doing so, I was very depressed. And I had a lot of these issues where I couldn't even go outside in public. This is something I worked through. I went to a doctor. I went to a psychologist."



The actress landed her first starring role after moving to California to pursue a career in dance in 1966 and shared that things skyrocketed from there. "Unfortunately, I didn't want to be a big deal," she revealed. "I wanted to go home… I didn't have delusions of grandeur on any level, I was extremely realistic. The problem was that I was a dancer and then things changed."