Ashley Cain Honors Late Daughter Azaylia as She Turns 9 Months Old "in Heaven"

Ashley Cain is honoring his late daughter, Azaylia Diamond, on a very meaningful day.

The Challenge star took to Instagram to share that his baby girl would've turned 9 months old today, May 10.

To mark the special occasion, the reality TV personality posted a heartwarming video of himself with his little one, which captured the two sharing a sweet moment together.

In the short clip, the proud dad cheered, "Let's get 'em, champ!" while Azaylia smiled and mimicked Ashely's hand movements. Throughout the video, the MTV star also gave his baby girl big bear hugs.

"Today Azaylia turned 9 months old in heaven," the 30-year-old soccer player began his caption. "I'm finding it hard to look through photos and videos at the moment. So I blindly scrolled through and posted the first video my finger landed on. & what an beautiful video it was!"

He added, "What a strong, clever, brave and beautiful little girl you were. My champion, my hero... MY INSPIRATION!"