How Siesta Key's Chloe Trautman Lost 50 Pounds and Transformed Her Life

Prepare to see a whole new side of Chloe Trautman.

While the new season of Siesta Key promises to have plenty of fights and drama, fans will also be able to see many cast members grow and evolve.

For Chloe, the past year was full of change—and not all because of the coronavirus pandemic. What came next was a physical and mental transformation worth celebrating.

"There was kind of a moment—literally on a mountain in Aspen—where I was struggling skiing and tumbling down it and that was a moment where my physical transformation started," Chloe exclusively shared with E! News. "I was 50 pounds heavier than I am right now and I was like, 'I need to get healthy.' And then my ex and I broke up in June of last year and that was really when the bigger shift started happening."

In addition to going vegan and limiting her alcohol, Chloe began working out. She immediately began to see and feel a difference.