Lana Condor's Vera Bradley Collab Proves You Don't Have to Sacrifice Style To Be Sustainable

Lana Condor can now add "designer" to her impressive list of roles!

To celebrate the launch of Vera Bradley's Recycled Cotton collection, the To All The Boys actress partnered with the brand for her first-ever fashion collaboration: A functional yet extremely chic backpack.

"I've always been a huge fan of Vera Bradley since I was a kid. All the women in my family are big fans, so I always associated these really positive, awesome memories with the brand," Lana revealed to E!. "I had the wonderful opportunity of being able to design a bag that's part of their Utility Collection. They have their core styles like their totes, duffels and crossbodys, but I really wanted to create a backpack because I'm very much a backpack girl. Mainly out of functionality because I travel quite a bit. I always have a backpack with me when I go to set because I have a lot of things I want to keep with me."