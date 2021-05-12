All Stars and Beyond: Here Are 10 More Real Housewives Spinoffs We'd Love To See

Watch : "Real Housewives" All-Star Cast Revealed for New Peacock Series

Let's expand the Real Housewives TV universe.

After all, fans were overjoyed at the news of Real Housewives All Stars coming to Peacock with stars Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Guidice, Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards and Ramona Singer getting whisked away to a tropical paradise in Turks and Caicos to be filmed "Big Brother style" according to an E! News source. A series of Instagram posts from the cast already prove that the ladies from Real Housewives franchises of New Jersey, New York, Atlanta and Beverly Hills had the time of their life.

All Stars only opened the door to speculate what other spinoffs could be in the works. The series even wrapped filming on May 4, so now is the perfect time to start planning.

From Bachelor-style dating shows to real estate-themed spinoffs, here are some of our top picks for show ideas that we're ready to start binging ASAP.