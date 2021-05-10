Attention, Lori Harvey: Michael B. Jordan Just Found Himself Thinking About Baby Names

Hey ladies, Michael B. Jordan has babies on the brain.
After being crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive in November 2020, the Hollywood hunk knows he has the attention of pop culture fans thanks to his acting skills and good looks.
But during his latest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Michael had hearts melting once again when he discussed his growing 16-month-old nephew.
"He's mobile now," the actor told Ellen DeGeneres on the May 10 episode. "He's figuring out his legs work. You take your eye off him and in one second, he's out of here. He's great."
While Michael admitted that his nephew has "bought me some time" when it comes to giving mom a grandchild, Ellen couldn't help but wonder about future baby names. With a father named Michael A. Jordan and his own name being Michael B. Jordan, could the pattern continue in the years to come?
"I am breaking that cycle right there," he explained. "It's too much, just like the pressure I had to live up to my dad's name and I'm not going to put that on my kid. I'm going to give him his own identity. He's got to walk in his own shoes."
For the record, Michael is in a relationship and very happy with Lori Harvey. And while having a family of his own is certainly a goal, the 34-year-old actor is currently focused on work.
"One day, yes, I want children. I want a wife," he previously told People. "It's kind of tough right now when I guess my first choice is always work. But having a family is definitely important."
For now, Michael is just excited for fans to see his directorial debut in Creed 3, which is scheduled to hit theatres in fall 2022.
If you needed another reason to be in awe of Michael, the director just admitted he loves to cook. As he explained to Ellen, "My mom and my dad had a home catering business growing up, so as soon as I was old enough to see over the counter, they had me to work just like prepping and stuff like that."
And if you were wondering, yes, even Michael couldn't avoid packing on a little weight during the pandemic. "I did a quarantine 10," he shared. "I did a solid 10." Stars are just like us.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings online.