Crisis Averted: Grey's Anatomy Renewed for Season 18

Watch : "Grey's Anatomy": Sarah Drew Teases Dr. April Kepner's Return

We can all breathe easy again, Grey's Anatomy fans. The show is not ending with season 17.

ABC just announced that both Grey's and Station 19 will return next season, which is thrilling news for us all, especially after the uncertainty surrounding Grey's Anatomy's future.

Back in March, showrunner Krista Vernoff told The Hollywood Reporter that a season 18 was not yet guaranteed, and so she had both a season finale and a series finale planned for the end of season 17.

Ellen Pompeo, who essentially has the power to determine when the show will end, had to negotiate a new contract for season 18 since her current contract ends this year. She, along with fellow original cast members Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. all received salary increases and all is now well, and the show will be back—hopefully with a little less pandemic next season.