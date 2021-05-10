Melissa McCarthy's Old Letter to Herself Includes Must-Read Walk of Shame and Shoe Advice

Watch : Melissa McCarthy Speaks Her Mind While Accepting Icon Award

Melissa McCarthy, do you do therapy sessions?

In the meantime, we'll just bask in the wisdom that is this letter the Bridesmaids alum uncovered and then so graciously shared online. The letter, penned to herself years ago, is basically a piece of unburied treasure with nuggets of advice for essentially everything from boys to cookies to giving it your all.

"To me," the actress began her message to herself, "In 10 years, you will not remember his name." Other tokens of wisdom included, "It's ok to cry it out," "For the love of God-buy both pairs of shoes," "Please listen to that little voice inside your head," "A walk of shame can be character building," "Call Mom" and—our personal favorite—"Just eat the damn cookie!!"

"Go ALL IN," she concluded with her final bullet point, "you'll never get today back."

As for the caption, McCarthy explained, "Found this note I wrote to myself years ago... still stands."