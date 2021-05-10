Lori Loughlin's Daughters Celebrate Her First Mother's Day After Being Released From Prison

Lori Loughlin's daughters are sharing public messages to her on this special day.
The 56-year-old Full House alum's two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, both took to their Instagram accounts on Sunday, May 9 to share tributes to Lori on her first Mother's Day since she was released from prison for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.
Olivia posted a black-and-white throwback pic of Lori appearing ready for a night out. "you are the best. period," the 21-year-old YouTuber captioned it, adding a number of heart-eyes and heart emojis.
For her part, Bella shared several film stills showing herself with Olivia and Lori from many years ago. "mama bear," Bella, 22, wrote.
The posts appear to suggest the family is enjoying happier times following Lori and husband Mossimo Giannulli both having been released from prison after they were convicted for their roles in the scheme to get Olivia and Bella admitted into USC.
Lori reported to prison at Northern California facility FCI-Dublin on Oct. 30 and was released on Dec. 28 after serving less than two months. The actress completed her court-mandated 100 hours of community service in February.
At the time Lori reported to the facility, a source told E! News that Olivia and Bella were "very distraught" about their mom's sentence.
During her August sentencing, the Summerland star told the judge, "I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children but in reality it only underlined and diminished my daughters' abilities and accomplishments."
Meanwhile, Mossimo was released from prison on April 3 following his five-month sentence, and he completed his home confinement two weeks later.
At the time of his release from prison, a source close to the family told E! News they were "extremely relieved" to all be back under one roof.
"Lori was especially concerned and very anxious while he was in prison," the insider shared back then. "They are hopeful about the future and being able to get their lives back on track. They are more than ready to move on and put this behind them."
During a Red Table Talk interview in December, Olivia said she was embarrassed to have not previously realized she is the "poster child of white privilege."