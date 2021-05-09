Ben Affleck Celebrates Ex Jennifer Garner With Rare Family Photos on Mother's Day

Watch : Ben Affleck Talks Co-Parenting With Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck just paid tribute to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner on Mother's Day in the most heartwarming way.

On Instagram on Sunday, May 9, the Oscar winner shared never-before-seen throwback photos of the actress with daughters Violet, 15, and Serafina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, when they were little kids. He blurred out the children's faces to protect their privacy.

"So happy to share these kids with you. Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do," Ben wrote. "Happy Mother's Day. Love, their Dad."

In his post, the Argo star included a photo of himself and his family dressed up as characters from The Wizard of Oz for Halloween—Ben and Jennifer were the Tin Man and Glinda, the Good Witch of the North, while their kids went as Dorothy, the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion. The actor also posted a pic of Jen holding a newborn Samuel, swaddled in a blanket, as the girls looked on.

Ben also included in his post a selfie video of the actress saying, "Shhh, don't tell anyone but I think I'll be home for bedtime."