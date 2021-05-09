Surprise! Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Expecting Baby No. 4

Country star Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' family is expanding!
On May 8, the couple, who married in 2012 after knowing each other since childhood, shared separate Instagram posts about Lauren's pregnancy.
"SURPRISE," Lauren captioned an Instagram post that featured Thomas and herself holding her pregnant belly. "He just couldn't wait any longer, so @thomasrhettakins told our newest little secret onstage at @billybobstexas in Ft. Worth (my mama's hometown) just in time for Mother's Day. Akins family expanding in November 2021 with our FOURTH baby girl."
The "Die a Happy Man" artist detailed the big reveal on his own Instagram, where he shared a photo from the same night.
"Well... we are pregnant again," he wrote. "Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play 'to the guys that date my girls' my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said 'you can tell them if you want' so anyways, now you know. We are pumped to be having our 4th girl."
Thomas also joked that there's a way for his fans to help him support his family's future.
"Feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I'll be paying for one day," he teased. "Love you so much @laur_akins we always wanted a big thanksgiving table."
Thomas and Lauren are already parents to Willa Gray, 5, Ada James, 3, and Lennon Love, 15 months. In 2018, Thomas spoke to E! News about adopting Willa from Uganda.
"For me and Lauren, it was one of the most amazing but also challenging experiences of our lives and it is something that totally changed our lives for forever. Willa Gray is literally the joy of my world. I cannot imagine living my life without Willa Gray today," Thomas shared during National Adoption Awareness Month. "It's one of those things that you should really think hard about, but also know that if you do it, you are giving somebody a chance at a life they may not have had otherwise."
He added, "[It's] something we will more than likely do again. Lauren wants a million kids so we need to get back on that train."
Four may not be a million, but that Thanksgiving table is certainly getting bigger!