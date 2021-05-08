Why Southern Charm Exes Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll Were Spotted Hanging Out

Watch : Why "Southern Charm" Star Madison LeCroy Is Everywhere

Here's the (sweet) tea...

Southern Charm stars Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll were seen hanging out five months after they confirmed their breakup. However, their recent outing together appeared to be a friendly reunion and nothing more.

On Friday, May 7, Colby Billhardt, a mutual friend of the former couple, posted a now-expired Instagram Story that showed Madison and Austen riding in the same vehicle with other people. Per the short video clip, which was captured and re-shared by fans, Madison drove the car while Austen sat in the passenger seat, and they both seemed to be in the middle of a conversation.

Moreover, they appeared to be headed to a mutual friend's wedding. Both Bravo stars kept their reunion low-key and didn't post about each other on their social media accounts.

Back in December, the 30-year-old salon owner revealed that she and Austen decided to go their separate ways.

"We are not together right now. I am 1,000 percent single, and so is he," Madison confirmed to Us Weekly at the time. "So, ladies, if you want him, you can have him."