We're Totally Buggin Over the Clueless x HipDot Makeup Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Do you think we'd ever miss out on a Clueless-inspired makeup collection? "Ugh, as if!" HipDot has announced the newest collaboration based on the iconic 90's movie will just dropped at the HipDot site and Ulta's online store. Clueless fans will "be able to express their inner Bettys and Baldwins with this Cher Horowitz-approved collaboration."

HipDot Cosmetics CEO Jeff Sellinger explained, "Clueless has become a cultural revolution -- from the fashion styles to iconic catchphrases, we created a makeup collection that embodies that 'teen nostalgia' that Clueless captures so well."

Like all HipDot products, the HipDot x Clueless collection is vegan and cruelty-free, as well as free of parabens, talc, mineral oil, phthalates, and other harmful ingredients. Check out the collection below.