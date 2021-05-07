Theo James Will Not Be Returning to Sanditon Following Its Surprise Renewal

If you thought Regé-Jean Page leaving Bridgerton was bad, just wait until you hear this Sanditon news…
On Friday, May 7, PBS' Masterpiece announced that star Theo James will not be returning to Sanditon for seasons two and three. Earlier this week, fans were shocked to learn that the British period drama, which is based on Jane Austen's unfinished novel of the same name, had its 2019 cancelation reversed after PBS gave a surprise two season order.
In the unexpected announcement, the network confirmed that Sanditon leading lady Rose Williams will be returning to her Charlotte Heywood role. At the time, it was unclear whether Theo would be involved in the new seasons.
And, unfortunately, he has since confirmed on social media that his time on Sanditon has come to an end. "Although I relished playing Sidney, for me, I've always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to," the Divergent actor said in a statement. "The broken fairy-tale like ending between Charlotte and Sidney is different, unique and so interesting to me and I wish the cast and crew of Sanditon ever success with future series."
In response to Theo's announcement, Masterpiece assured fans that "an abundance of romance and adventure lies ahead for the Sanditon heroine."
Season one of Sanditon followed Charlotte as she arrived at a seaside resort for a fresh start. Along the way, she became acquainted with the Parker family, which included the handsome Sidney. Although the series was canceled by ITV in 2019, it found a dedicated fan base after its debut on PBS in January 2020.
Alongside Masterpiece, ITV and BBC's streaming service BritBox will be the series' U.K. partner. And it seems we have plenty to look forward to. "We are absolutely delighted to announce a second and third season of Sanditon, a show that has inspired such a passionate and devoted fan base," Masterpiece's executive producer Susanne Simpson shared earlier this week. "Audiences can expect romance, humor and plenty of twists and turns in these new seasons of Sanditon."
Filming for new episodes of Sanditon is expected to begin later this year.