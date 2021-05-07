Khloe Kardashian Hosts Adorable Painting Party for True Thompson and Her Cousins

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Daughter Turns 3! See The Adorable Pics

As a kid, who really needs summer camp when you've got Khloe Kardashian?

Because the 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star just hosted the most adorable painting party for her daughter True Thompson, 3, and her cousins. On Thursday, May 6, Khloe shared on her Instagram Story videos of Kim Kardashian's two middle kids Saint West, 5, and Chicago West, 3, and Rob Kardashian's 4-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian all hard at work on a patio, sitting at several small tables decorated with pink floral garlands and pink and multi-colored helium balloons.

"I want to do the mermaid!" Chicago said excitedly, pointing at a basket full of white ceramic figures shaped like unicorns, dinosaurs, butterflies, hearts and, yes, the aforementioned aquatic creature.

Dream, already settled down at one of the tables, asked Khloe, "Can this table be mine?" An experienced mom, she turned it into a learning opportunity, replying, "Yes, you're going to share with the rest of your cousins, but of course."

Khloe then went around praising the kids' artwork, using their nicknames.

"Chi, that's beautiful. Tutu, that's gorgeous," she said. "That is beautiful, Dreamy. Wow, Sainty, that's amazing."