Anne Heche Throws Shade at Ex Ellen DeGeneres in Must-See TikTok

Anne Heche continues to have a little fun poking at her past.

In her latest TikTok video (posted on May 6), the All Rise actress took part in the platform's shapeshifting challenge, and the video opens with the intriguing question, "Who do you think I'll get?"



The wildly popular filter allows users to "shapeshift" into a different person, generally one that resembles them. Once a snap is taken, the app chooses a face that is supposed to serve as the best look-alike.



Naturally she transformed into her ex, Ellen DeGeneres.



Right after Anne's real-life photo transforms into a 1994 throwback of Ellen on a red carpet, her filtered voice is heard saying, "OMG, not her."



The 51-year-old star posted the clip with the caption, "Disappointed but not surprised. #shapeshifting #joke."