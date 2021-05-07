Anna Faris Explains Why She Kept Blaming Herself for Son Jack's Premature Birth

Anna Faris is doing what she can to help other families prevent premature births.

The 44-year-old Mom alum was a featured speaker at a virtual event for nonprofit organization Global Alliance to Prevent Prematurity and Stillbirth (GAPPS) on Thursday, May 6. During her speech, the actress and GAPPS board member shared details of herself and then-husband Chris Pratt welcoming son Jack in August 2012, seven weeks before the due date.

"I was 35—a geriatric pregnancy, as my OB-GYN delicately put it—and I had been having what I thought was a pretty amazing pregnancy," she told the attendees. "So when I woke up in the middle of the night in a small puddle of fluid, I truly didn't have any idea what to do."

The star explained she then had a week of bedrest in the hospital before going "into labor, and my baby was coming seven weeks early."

Jack was born at three pounds and 10 ounces, and she "was able to hold him very briefly" prior to him spending a month in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). She said that during this time, she "had to live in this almost robotic-like state" to avoid thinking about what the future might hold.