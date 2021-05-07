See The Hills: New Beginnings Cast Tease Kristin Cavallari's Season 2 Cameo

Will there be "drama, drama, dramaaa" when Kristin Cavallari returns to The Hills?
In an exclusive chat with E! News, The Hills: New Beginnings season two stars—including Jason Wahler, Ashley Wahler, Caroline D'Amore, Kaitlynn Carter, Brody Jenner, Brandon Lee and Frankie Delgado—exclusively teased to E! News the Very Cavallari star's upcoming cameo. As E! News readers well know, back in April, there was a glimpse of Kristin, who appeared on the original iteration of the MTV hit from 2009 to 2010, in a juicy trailer for season two.
While Kristin's participation in the new season will be brief, it's clear she made an impact on the cast during filming. For starters, Jason called his reunion with the fellow Laguna Beach alum "incredible." Per the 34-year-old reality star, he and Kristin "were so close" in high school, but "went our own ways for so many years."
"I really had not seen her in 10 years. So, it was very, very special," he shared. "It was cool. I mean, it was nice when we saw each other. It was almost like we had not not seen each other, you know? It was just like, instant connection again. So, it was special for me and I'm so happy she was able to meet my wife."
And it seems as though Ashley and Kristin hit it off during her visit. Not only did Ashley call the Uncommon James mogul "really cool," but she also apparently lived up to her reputation. "It was nice because Jason had said like, 'She's the exact same person I've known my whole life. Like, she's not changed a bit,'" Ashley said. "And I thought that that was such a great compliment to somebody because, a lot of times through reality TV and all the fame and success and everything else, people can change."
What fans might not realize? New Beginnings newbie Caroline is also friends with Kristin. "We had dinner the night that my divorce closed, and she was just kind of heading into hers," Caroline revealed. "So, we had like a really good like, supportive couple conversations, just kind of going through it at the same time, and how hard that can be. So, it was really cool to have her and hang out with her."
Kaitlynn on the other hand, she didn't have "as much to say" since she only knew Kristin through mutual friends. Nonetheless, she assured us that they "clicked really quickly."
Although it sounds like Kristin's visit was an altogether positive experience, she "always spices things up" ex Brody promised, adding, "You can always count on her for that. Kristin's the life of the party, always."
Frankie and Brandon expressed similar sentiments, calling the mom of three "the best" and "pretty funny."
Watch the season two tease for yourself in the exclusive interview above.
The Hills: New Beginnings season two premieres Wednesday, May 12 at 9 p.m. on MTV.