Megan Fox's Surprisingly Spot-On Britney Spears Impression Deserves an Encore

Megan Fox's impersonation of Britney Spears has us yelling, "Gimme More."
The Jennifer's Body actress gave The Kelly Clarkson Show viewers a short performance of the tune "Oops!... I Did It Again" on the Thursday, May 6 episode, and her impression was spot-on.
"I'm not a girl, not yet a women," she sang in that signature high-pitched tone Britney is known for. Perhaps boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly gave her some vocal lessons?
As for what inspired the musical moment, Megan was explaining why Britney is her go-to artist on plane rides. She recalled the days when she was flying once a week for work, even though she was afraid of traveling in the air.
"I was like, 'I'm kind of pushing the statistics now because i'm flying so often," she shared. "And that's where the fear came from because it's like, yeah if you fly twice a year you're good but not if you're flying like twice a week."
And that's where Britney comes in. As Megan put it, "What I did and what I do recommend to people if you hit turbulence and you're like, 'I don't like how this feels,' I would throw on certain music that I just knew I wasn't gonna die to, which, for me that was Britney Spears, like the archives from when I was young."
"That's not the soundtrack to my death. So, that always made me feel better," she continued. "You're not gonna meet God on a like, 'Oh baby, baby,' and then you're dead and you know all the mysteries of the universe in that moment. So for me, that was really helpful."
Her rule only applies to upbeat, poppy music like "It's Raining Men" by The Weather Girls or the Backstreet Boys though. Perhaps it's best to steer clear of the more morose songs.
And it seems Megan's theory about listening to Britney has some weight behind it. She first revealed her flight ritual in 2009, and it's safe to say the actress has survived her many flights since then.
To see Megan's interview with Kelly Clarkson, check out the video above!
