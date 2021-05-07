Kourtney Kardashian Reacts to Claims She "Single-Handedly" Ended Keeping Up With the Kardashians

E!

"Why? Because you've said before that you don't, like, love filming and stuff like that so they assume you're the one who made the decision?" Scott defended her. "Does it bother you?"

"Yeah they're saying it as a joke but I'm sure there's people who really believe it," Kourtney replied.

Scott said it's "obviously not true," and that wrapping up KUWTK was a family decision. Kourtney agreed and even revealed that this isn't the first time the Kardashians have questioned whether or not to continue the series.

"Every time our contract's up we always have this conversation of like, 'Do we want to keep doing this? What are we happy with? What do we want to do?'" Kourtney explained. "If everyone wanted to keep doing it I'm sure I would have kept doing it too. Unless I found my island to move to...."

But Scott seemed to have a personal reason why he's hesitant to say goodbye to KUWTK. "My biggest fear is that we will float apart and not see each other nearly as much because if we don't work together every day, we're surely not going to see each other every day," Scott told the camera. "It's very sad to me, you know. It's kind of the ending of an era."