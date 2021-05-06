Kaley Cuoco Hints a Big Bang Theory Reunion Show Could Be Coming Sooner Than You Think

Watch : See Kaley Cuoco's Reaction to "The Big Bang Theory" Ending

Sitcom fans have already been blessed with news of an upcoming Friends reunion special. Could we really get a Big Bang one, too?

Nearly two years after The Big Bang Theory went out with a bang, Kaley Cuoco is keeping hope alive for fans that desperately want to see more of the nerdy Caltech couples.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Kaley revealed she's "definitely" down to do a reunion show—someday soon.

"I would definitely be open to some sort of reunion show," revealed the 35 year old, who played Penny. "I can't wait for the Friends one, and so I'm definitely open to doing one ourselves as well."

The Friends reunion is coming to HBO Max more than 15 years after the finale aired. Similarly, it seems that Kaley isn't in a hurry to get the gang together just yet.

"It does still feel like yesterday that we wrapped," she continued. "I think everyone is kind of trying out their new paths and seeing what their next project is, and I'm excited to see how everyone flourishes." (For Kaley's part, she went on to executive produce and star in both Harley Quinn and The Flight Attendant.)