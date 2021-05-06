Sacha Baron Cohen Set to Receive Comedic Genius Award at 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Award season isn't over for Sacha Baron Cohen just yet!
On Thursday, May 6, MTV announced that the Oscar-nominated actor and comedian will be honored with the Comedic Genius Award at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
According to MTV, the special trophy honors an actor who has made incomparable contributions to the world of comedy and has provided a major influence through their work. Comedic legends including Melissa McCarthy, Kevin Hart and Will Ferrell have received the honor in previous years.
It's been a busy 12 months for Sacha on the big screen thanks to his work in two timely films including Borat Subsequent MovieFilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. His performance as Borat earned him the 2021 Golden Globe award for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy.
Furthermore, Sacha appeared in Aaron Sorkin's Trial of the Chicago 7, for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor thanks to his portrayal of legendary activist Abbie Hoffman.
Away from the big screen, Sacha is happily married to fellow actress Isla Fisher and has helped create Stop Hate for Profit, a coalition that calls out social media companies who profit from the proliferation of conspiracy theories, racism and hateful rhetoric on their platforms.
MTV is going big this year with an epic two-night award show event. Following the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 16, the cable network will air the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED.
The live event, hosted by Nikki Glaser, will celebrate the best and wildest moments in reality TV during the past year.
For night one, which is hosted by Leslie Jones, viewers can expect a large list of A-list presenters including Tom Hiddleston, Mandy Moore and Jacob Elordi. Night two will include familiar faces such as Heidi Klum, Paris Hilton, Tayshia Adams and Chrishell Stause.
The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards kick off Sunday, May 16 at 9 p.m. on MTV.